Chemours Promotes Jonathan Lock To Succeed Sameer Ralhan As CFO

(RTTNews) - Chemistry company The Chemours Co. (CC) announced Tuesday the resignation of Chief Financial Officer Sameer Ralhan, effective June 19.

Leveraging a strong bench of top talent and thoughtful succession planning, Jonathan Lock, Senior Vice President (SVP) and Chief Development Officer, is appointed to the role of CFO, effective June 6.

As CFO, Jonathan will lead Finance, Investor Relations, Corporate Development, Strategy, and Enterprise Risk Management. Jonathan will work closely with Sameer to ensure a seamless leadership transition.

Lock joined Chemours in 2018 as Vice President (VP) of Corporate Development and Investor Relations. Promoted to an officer in 2021, Lock brings more than two decades of experience across a range of management consulting, corporate strategy, investor relations, and corporate development roles.

As a part of the CFO change, the Sustainability organization moves from Lock to Kristine Wellman, SVP, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary; a change that more effectively aligns and integrates Chemours' commitment to sustainability with the company's overall corporate governance, regulatory and government affairs strategies.

In addition, Matt Abbott, Vice President, Digital and Data Analytics, is promoted to SVP, Chief Enterprise Transformation Officer, a corporate officer, and senior executive position with responsibility for Information Technology, Cyber Security, Digital and Data Analytics and Procurement.

