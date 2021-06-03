Chemours Promotes COO Mark Newman To President And CEO To Succeed Mark Vergnano - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Chemistry company Chemours Co. (CC) announced Thursday s a series of leadership transitions effective July 1, 2021. The company promoted current Chief Operating Officer Mark Newman to become President and Chief Executive Officer, succeeding Mark Vergnano, who served at the positions since the company's founding in 2015.

Vergnano will be retiring from the company and assume the position of non-executive Chairman of the company's Board of Directors for the balance of 2021, assuring an effective transition of leadership to Newman.

In this role, Vergnano succeeds Richard Brown, current Chairman of the Board, who has announced his intention to retire after leading the Board of Directors for the last six years.

Newman joined Chemours in 2014 as senior vice president and chief Financial Officer. He was then appointed chief operating officer in 2019 with responsibility over the company's global commercial businesses.

Prior to joining Chemours, Newman was Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of SunCoke Energy. He also served in a number of senior operating and finance leadership roles in the United States and China, primarily with General Motors Corp., where he began his career in 1986.

With these changes, Dawn Farrell, who has served on the Board of Directors since the company's founding and is a member of the Audit Committee and Compensation Committee, will become the company's Lead Independent Director.

