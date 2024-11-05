Chemours price target raised to $23 from $21 at Barclays

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on Chemours (CC) to $23 from $21 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares post the Q3 report. The company’s “stabilizing results and strategy were clear positives,” the analyst tells investors in a research note.

