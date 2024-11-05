Chemours price target lowered to $25 from $30 at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered the firm’s price target on Chemours (CC) to $25 from $30 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. While the firm’s 2025 earnings estimates are only declining by about 3%, helped in part by the $250M incremental cost savings program the company launched on Monday, its view will likely remain below consensus, the analyst tells investors. The firm believes Monday’s significant move in the share price “reflected offsides positioning whereby a miss and lower was expected with a cost cutting program well below what was actually proffered,” the analyst added.

