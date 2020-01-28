Chemours' Opteon XP10 Refrigerants Chosen by Sharc Energy

The Chemours Company’s CC Opteon XP10 (R-513A) refrigerants have been selected by Sharc Energy for next-generation Piranha units. Per Sharc Energy, Piranha is the greenest domestic hot water production system globally.

Notably, Opteon XP10 provides a non-ozone depleting and low global warming potential (“GWP”) hydrofluoro-olefin (“HFO”)-based refrigerant. It was developed with a 56% reduction to replace R-134a refrigerant in positive displacement, direct expansion, medium-temperature commercial, and industrial fixed speed systems, chillers and heat pumps (HP) such as the Piranha. It also offers enhanced energy efficiency, similar capacity and outstanding design compatibility.

Opteon XP10 is non-flammable, with an Ashrae A1 safety classification and has substantially simpler operating envelope management, making HP application easier to manage. Notably, it is an outstanding capacity and efficiency match for R-134a in new systems and for retrofitting existing systems.

Per Management, the partnership would allow Sharc Energy to engage in refrigerant solutions that are more environmentally sustainable, while meeting global regulatory requirements and providing reliable performance.

Chemours’ shares have lost 58.1% in the past year compared with a 27% decline recorded by its industry.

Chemours, on its third-quarter earnings call, had anticipated its initiatives such as application development work in Fluoroproducts and Ti-Pure Value Stabilization to strengthen its relationship with customers.

The Chemours Company Price and Consensus

The Chemours Company price-consensus-chart | The Chemours Company Quote

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Chemours currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks in the basic materials space are Daqo New Energy Corp. DQ, Royal Gold, Inc. RGLD and Commercial Metals Company CMC.

Daqo New Energy has a projected earnings growth rate of 326.3% for 2020. The company’s shares have rallied 45.2% in a year. It sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Royal Gold has an estimated earnings growth rate of 83.5% for fiscal 2020. It currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1. Its shares have returned 37.5% in a year.

Commercial Metals has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and a projected earnings growth rate of 20.2% for 2020. The company’s shares have rallied 24.3% in a year.

5 Stocks Set to Double



Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.



Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.



Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.