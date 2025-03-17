Chemours, NTT DATA & Hibiya Engineering Join Forces for Product Trial

The Chemours Company CC recently announced the launch of a full-scale product trial with NTT DATA and a leading regional engineering firm, Hibiya Engineering Limited. This initiative, which follows successful lab testing, is focused on data center two-phase immersion cooling and aims to revolutionize data center cooling strategies through cutting-edge technologies, including Chemours' advanced dielectric fluid, Opteon 2P50.

This collaboration was done to address the growing data center energy cooling gap, as data centers are generating more heat and higher energy demand to deliver high-performance computing and artificial intelligence (AI). The product trials for Opteon 2P50 will ensure optimal computing performances while supporting significant gains in data center efficiency and sustainability. This will also speed up the commercialization process through lab trials, equipment specification, customer selection and commercial contracts and sales.

Opteon 2P50 has an ultra-low global warming potential of 10 (AR6) and superior performance capabilities. It can eliminate up to 90% of data center cooling energy and 40% of overall data center energy consumption and reduce the physical data center footprint by up to 60%.

The CC stock has lost 48.2% in the past year compared with the 13.2% decline of the industry.



The company expects full-year 2025 adjusted EBITDA between $825 million and $975 million. Capital expenditures are expected to be between $250 million and $300 million.

