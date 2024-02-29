News & Insights

Markets
CC

Chemours Names Interim CEO, CFO; To Delay Q4 Results; Sees Loss, Weak Sales In FY23

February 29, 2024 — 12:33 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Chemours Co. (CC) announced Thursday the appointment of Denise Dignam as the Interim Chief Executive Officer and Matt Abbott as the Interim Chief Financial Officer.

These appointments follow the Board's decision to place President and Chief Executive Officer Mark Newman, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Jonathan Lock and Vice President, Controller and Principal Accounting Officer Camela Wisel on administrative leave.

Their leave is pending the completion of an internal review. It includes the processes for reviewing reports made to the Chemours Ethics Hotline, the company's practices for managing working capital, including the related impact on metrics within the Company's incentive plans, certain non-GAAP metrics included in filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission or otherwise publicly released, and related disclosures.

Due to this, the company is evaluating one or more potential material weaknesses in its internal control over financial reporting as of December 31, 2023 with respect to maintaining effective controls related to the control environment.

The Company expects to report on any material weaknesses as of December 31, 2023 and its related remediation efforts in its Annual Report on Form 10-K.

Since it needs additional time to complete its year-end reporting process, including its review of internal control over financial reporting, the Company will delay its earnings release and conference call relating to fourth quarter and fiscal 2023 financial results, as well as the filing of its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year 2023.

Regarding its results, the company said it expects to report fiscal 2023 net loss attributable within a range of $225 million to $235 million, compared to last year's net income of $578 million.

The estimated net loss includes $746 million of pre-tax litigation settlements and $153 million of restructuring, asset-related, and other charges, offset by a $106 million net pre-tax gain associated with the 2023 sale of the Glycolic Acid business.

Net sales would be around $6.0 billion for the year, compared to $6.8 billion last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.