Chemours lifts annual earnings view on strong chemicals demand

May 2 (Reuters) - Chemours CC.N lifted its projection for annual adjusted earnings on Monday after profit nearly doubled in the first quarter thanks to strong demand for its specialty and industrial chemicals.

Chemical makers have in recent months benefited from a rebound in automotive and industrial production that has driven up demand for products like titanium dioxide - a whitening pigment used in paints, paper and plastics.

Sales at Chemours' largest business Titanium Technologies - which produces the titanium dioxide pigment - jumped about 28% to $928 million in the quarter, while volumes climbed 6%.

Volumes at its thermal and specialized solutions segment, the business that produces refrigerants, propellants and other specialty chemicals, rose 1%.

Net income came in at $239 million, or $1.46 per share, in the three months ended March 31, compared with $120 million, or 71 cents per share, a year earlier.

The quarterly results included a $16-million charge related to restructuring and write-offs of certain assets following the company's decision to suspend business with Russian entities over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Chemours said it now expects 2022 adjusted core earnings between $1.475 billion and $1.575 billion, compared with its previous range of $1.3 billion to $1.425 billion.

