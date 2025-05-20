Chemours Joins DataVolt to Advance Liquid Cooling for AI Data Centers

The Chemours Company CC has formed a partnership with DataVolt, a developer and operator of sustainable digital infrastructure, to demonstrate and develop breakthrough liquid cooling solutions for data centers with other industry leaders. This deal will focus on improving data center efficiency and sustainability by utilizing two-phase direct-to-chip, two-phase immersion cooling and other novel solutions. The firms will strive to improve infrastructure preparedness and meet the growing demand for artificial intelligence (AI) and next-generation chips.



Combining thermal management expertise with DataVolt's knowledge of designing and operating sustainable data centers, the companies can help accelerate the adoption of liquid cooling and other innovative technologies, lowering total cost of ownership of data centers and environmental footprint while increasing performance and efficiency. The company is thrilled to collaborate with industry leaders to achieve these objectives and advance sustainable data center innovation.



The agreement will lead to the development of liquid cooling and other data center solutions utilizing Chemours' range of ultra-low global warming potential Opteon dielectric fluids. This is the most recent announcement from Chemours' Liquid Cooling portfolio, which seeks to offer a full suite of data center cooling solutions to support AI and advanced digital infrastructure.



DataVolt noted that this collaboration demonstrates the company's commitment to being at the forefront of innovation as it meets the world's insatiable demand for eco-friendly, high-performance and mission-critical AI factories that can support ever-increasing compute densities while remaining rapidly deployable, sustainable and cost effective. By integrating Chemours' sophisticated liquid cooling technologies and collaborating with industry partners, the company hopes to improve the efficiency and scalability of its data centers, ensuring they meet the quickly changing demands of next-generation AI applications.



Shares of Chemours have lost 59.7% in the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 27.2%.



The company expects consolidated net sales to increase in low to mid-teens sequentially in the second quarter. Adjusted EBITDA is also expected to increase within a range of 40% to 45%. Free cash flow is expected to be positive, and capital expenditures are forecasted to be $50 million.



The company expects full-year 2025 adjusted EBITDA to be between $825 million and $950 million. Capital expenditures are expected to be between $225 million and $275 million.

