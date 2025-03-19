Chemours Forms Partnership With Energy Fuels to Establish Supply Chain

The Chemours Company CC entered into an alliance with Energy Fuels Inc. to create and expand rare earth and critical mineral supply chains to meet increasing demand. This alliance is aimed at bettering the companies’ existing relationship and strengthening the U.S. domestic critical and rare earth mineral supply.

Energy Fuels, a leading producer of rare earth elements, is expected to produce world-scale quantities of rare earth, titanium ilmenite and zircon minerals in the coming years. Chemours is engaged in mining and separating heavy mineral sands from its mines in Florida and Georgia. Both companies will capitalize on the complementary geographic and operational synergies.

During such transformative times, the collaboration set an example of the mining industry’s desire to help drive the reshoring of mineral supply chains and ramp up domestic production to meet the significant mineral demands of modern society.

The CC stock has lost 46.4% in the past year compared with the 13.2% decline of the industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The company expects full-year 2025 adjusted EBITDA between $825 million and $975 million. Capital expenditures are expected to be between $250 million and $300 million.

CC’s Zacks Rank and Key Picks

CC currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are Ingevity Corporation NGVT, Axalta Coating Systems AXTA and Carpenter Technology Corporation CRS. While NGVT and AXTA sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each at present, CRS carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ingevity’s current-year earnings is pegged at $4.45 per share. NGVT beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, with the average earnings surprise being 202.9%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Axalta’s current-year earnings is pegged at $2.51 per share. AXTA surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average earnings surprise of 16.28%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Carpenter Technology’s current fiscal-year earnings is pegged at $6.95 per share. CRS beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 15.7%. Its shares have soared 167.8% in the past year.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Chemours Company (CC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ingevity Corporation (NGVT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.