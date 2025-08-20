Chemours Enters Strategic Agreement With SRF to Boost Supply

The Chemours Company CC signed strategic agreements with SRF Limited (“SRF”), a manufacturer of industrial and specialty intermediates, including fluoropolymers, to strengthen its supply chain all across the globe while also increasing operational flexibility. SRF, being headquartered in India and equipped with manufacturing prowess, is expected to enable Chemours’ access to capacity for fluoropolymers and fluoroelastomers while leveraging its established advanced product technology and rigorous quality standards.

The partnership will ensure a smooth shift of product mix toward higher value applications and flexibility in the supply chain without any upfront capital investment. The reliable supply footprint strengthens Chemours’ position as a leading global chemistry company.

SRF’s capabilities in this industry are also testified through this relationship. The firm has built expertise in complex chemical production and is setting on its path to lay a strong foundation as a trusted manufacturer of advanced materials, further bolstered by the association with Chemours.

CC stock has lost 16% over the past year compared with the industry’s 20.6% decline.



For the third quarter of 2025, Chemours expects consolidated net sales to decrease 4-6% sequentially. Adjusted EBITDA is also expected to be in the range of $175-$195 million. Corporate expenses are expected to go down by 5%. Free cash flow conversion between 60% and 80% and capital expenditures of roughly $50 million are forecasted.

Chemours expects full-year 2025 sales between $5.9 billion and $6 billion and adjusted EBITDA in the range of $775 million to $825 million. Capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $250 million.

CC’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

CC currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are CF Industries Holdings, Inc.CF, Nutrien Ltd. NTR and Carpenter Technology Corporation CRS. While CF and NTR currently sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each, CRS carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CF’s current-year earnings is pegged at $7.65 per share, indicating a 13.5% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 25.29%. CF’s shares have gained 7.3% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NTR’s current-year earnings is pegged at $4.30 per share, implying a 23.92% year-over-year surge. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in one of the trailing four quarters while missing the rest. NTR’s shares have gained 24.2% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRS’ fiscal 2025 earnings is pegged at $9.36 per share, indicating a rise of 25.13% from year-ago levels. The company’s earnings beat the consensus estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Its shares have soared 69.1% in the past year.





