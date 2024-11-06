Chemours' Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates in Q3

Key Takeaways

The Chemours Company reported earnings of 40 cents a share, beating estimates of 32 cents.

Shares of CC are down nearly 20% this past year, compared to the total chemical industry’s 8.3% rise.

The Chemours Company CC recorded a loss of $27 million or 18 cents per share in third-quarter 2024. This compares to a profit of $12 million or 8 cents in the year-ago quarter. Barring one-time items, earnings came in at 40 cents. It topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 32 cents.



The company reported net sales of $1,501 million in the third quarter, up nearly 1% year over year. It beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,425.2 million. A 5% rise in volumes was partly offset by a 3% decline in price and a modest 1% currency headwind. CC saw record third-quarter sales in its Thermal & Specialized Solutions division, driven by the growth in Opteon refrigerants.

CC’s Segment Highlights

The Thermal & Specialized Solutions division recorded sales of $460 million for the quarter, reflecting a 6% rise compared to the previous year. This was above the consensus estimate of $437.9 million. This upside was driven by an 8% increase in volumes, partly offset by a 2% decline in prices.



In the Titanium Technologies segment, revenues fell 2% year-over-year to $679 million in the reported quarter. This was above the consensus estimate of $626.3 million. The downside was mainly due to a 2% decline in pricing, partly masked by a 1% increase in volumes.



Sales in the Advanced Performance Materials unit were $348 million, up 1% year over year. It beat the consensus estimate of $345.8 million. The uptick was driven by a 9% increase in volumes, partly offset by a 7% decline in pricing and a 1% currency headwind.

Chemours’ Financials

Chemours ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $596 million, down around 1% sequentially. Long-term debt was $3,988 million, up roughly 1% from the prior quarter.



Cash provided by operating activities for the reported quarter was $139 million compared with $131 million in the year-ago quarter.

CC’s Q4 Outlook

The company expects consolidated net sales to decline in the mid to high-single digits sequentially in the fourth quarter. Consolidated adjusted EBITDA is forecast to be down in the high teens to low 20% range compared with third-quarter 2024 results.



CC forecasts a sequential low-teens sales decline in the Thermal & Specialized Solutions unit in the fourth quarter due to refrigerant seasonality. It expects the segment to maintain double-digit year-over-year growth in Opteon. Adjusted EBITDA for the segment is forecast to decline in the low-20% range sequentially due to refrigerant seasonality



The company expects a mid-to-high-single-digit sequential sales decline in Titanium Technologies in the fourth quarter on seasonality-driven lower volumes. Adjusted EBITDA for the unit is forecast to decline between mid-to-high teens.



For Advanced Performance Materials, CC expects a low-single-digit sales decline in the fourth quarter due to macro weakness in advanced materials end markets, partly offset by gains in performance solutions. Adjusted EBITDA for the segment is forecast to be flat sequentially, supported by the favorable contribution from performance solutions sales and cost-reduction actions.

CC Stock’s Price Performance

Chemours’ shares are down 19.9% in the past year compared with the Zacks Chemicals Diversified industry’s 8.3% rise.

CC’s Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

