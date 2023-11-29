News & Insights

Chemours, DuPont, Corteva reach $110 mln 'forever chemicals' Ohio settlement

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

November 29, 2023 — 07:14 am EST

Written by Tanay Dhumal and Sourasis Bose for Reuters ->

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Chemours CC.N, Dupont De Nemours DD.N and Corteva CTVA.N have reached a settlement agreement with the U.S. state of Ohio for $110 million to resolve claims associated with toxic "forever chemicals", the companies said on Wednesday.

Chemours said it would be responsible for half of the settlement costs, while DuPont would provide about $39 million.

The agreement resolves Ohio's claims relating to the release of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, from the companies' facilities, including the Washington Works facility located along the Ohio-West Virginia border, Chemours said in a statement.

Chemical makers have faced thousands of lawsuits in recent years over alleged PFAS contamination.

3M MMM.N agreed in June to pay $10.3 billion to settle hundreds of claims that the company polluted public drinking water with the chemicals, while Chemours, DuPont and Corteva reached a similar deal with U.S. water providers for $1.19 billion.

(Reporting by Tanay Dhumal and Sourasis Bose in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar and Devika Syamnath)

((Tanay.Dhumal@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/TanayDhumal;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

