Chemours Company Swings To Q3 Profit

(RTTNews) - Chemours Company (CC) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $60 million or $0.40 per share, compared with a net loss of $32 million or $0.22 per share last year.

Net sales were $1.495 billion, flat compared $1.508 billion to the corresponding prior-year quarter, with TSS continuing strong year-over-year growth of 80% in Opteon Refrigerants

Adjusted net income was $30 million or $0.20 per share, compared to $61 million or $0.40 per share in the corresponding prior-year quarter.

