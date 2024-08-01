The Chemours Company Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for The Chemours Company (CC):

Earnings: $70 million in Q2 vs. -$376 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.46 in Q2 vs. -$2.52 in the same period last year. Excluding items, The Chemours Company reported adjusted earnings of $57 million or $0.38 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.57 per share Revenue: $1.538 billion in Q2 vs. $1.643 billion in the same period last year.

