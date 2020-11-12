Chemours Company (CC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 13, 2020

Dividends
Chemours Company (CC) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 13, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 16, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 10th quarter that CC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $22.47, the dividend yield is 4.45%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CC was $22.47, representing a -9.03% decrease from the 52 week high of $24.70 and a 220.09% increase over the 52 week low of $7.02.

CC is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Linde plc (LIN) and Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD). CC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.72. Zacks Investment Research reports CC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -34%, compared to an industry average of -12.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have CC as a top-10 holding:

  • WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRS)
  • WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES)
  • JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF (JDIV)
  • AGFiQ Hedged Dividend Income Fund (DIVA).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DGRS with an increase of 20.2% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of CC at 3.66%.

