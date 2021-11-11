Chemours Company (CC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 12, 2021

Chemours Company (CC) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 14th quarter that CC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $31.3, the dividend yield is 3.19%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CC was $31.3, representing a -19.47% decrease from the 52 week high of $38.87 and a 45.85% increase over the 52 week low of $21.46.

CC is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) and Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN). CC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.34. Zacks Investment Research reports CC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 104.88%, compared to an industry average of 18.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the cc Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

