Chemours Company (CC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 14, 2021

Chemours Company (CC) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 12th quarter that CC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $32.45, the dividend yield is 3.08%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CC was $32.45, representing a -8.67% decrease from the 52 week high of $35.53 and a 205.56% increase over the 52 week low of $10.62.

CC is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) and Dow Inc. (DOW). CC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.29. Zacks Investment Research reports CC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 51.52%, compared to an industry average of 26.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CC as a top-10 holding:

Pacer US Export Leaders ETF (PEXL)

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV)

JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF (JDIV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is AVUV with an increase of 29.75% over the last 100 days. PEXL has the highest percent weighting of CC at 1.13%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.