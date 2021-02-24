Chemours Company (CC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 25, 2021

Chemours Company (CC) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 25, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 11th quarter that CC has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of CC was $24.98, representing a -14.95% decrease from the 52 week high of $29.37 and a 255.84% increase over the 52 week low of $7.02.

CC is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Linde plc (LIN) and Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD). CC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.33. Zacks Investment Research reports CC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 36.53%, compared to an industry average of 7.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CC as a top-10 holding:

JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF (JDIV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is JDIV with an increase of 26.82% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of CC at 0.75%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.