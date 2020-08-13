Chemours Company (CC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2020

Chemours Company (CC) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 9th quarter that CC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $21.55, the dividend yield is 4.64%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CC was $21.55, representing a -1.33% decrease from the 52 week high of $21.84 and a 206.98% increase over the 52 week low of $7.02.

CC is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Linde plc (LIN) and Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD). CC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.72. Zacks Investment Research reports CC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -39.28%, compared to an industry average of -18.5%.

Interested in gaining exposure to CC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CC as a top-10 holding:

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRS)

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES)

JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF (JDIV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DGRS with an increase of 46.93% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of CC at 3.73%.

