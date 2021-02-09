Chemours (CC) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

The Chemours Company CC is set to release fourth-quarter 2020 results after the bell on Feb 11. The company’s Fluoroproducts unit is likely to have benefited from improved customer demand for refrigerants. Chemours is likely to have gained from increasing customer adoption of Opteon refrigerants. However, some demand weakness in fluoropolymer products is expected to have persisted in the quarter. Also, the company is likely to have faced some volume pressure in the Chemical Solutions unit in the quarter.

The company beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in each of the trailing four quarters. In this timeframe, it delivered an earnings surprise of roughly 54.1%, on average.

Chemours’ shares have surged 95.3% in the past year compared with 22.5% rise of the industry.

What do the Estimates Say?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Chemours’ fourth-quarter revenues is currently pegged at $1,251 million, which indicates an expected decline of roughly 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues in the Fluoroproducts segment is pegged at $539 million, indicating a decline of 12.2% year over year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues in the Chemical Solutions unit is at $91 million, which calls for an expected 29.5% fall from the prior-year quarter’s levels.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the Titanium Technologies division is pegged at $628 million, which suggests an increase of 2.9% year over year.

Some Factors at Play

Chemours is likely to have benefited from recovery in demand across all markets and regions from the pandemic slowdown in the quarter to be reported. Cost-cutting measures are likely to have contributed to the company’s performance. It has taken various measures like reducing overhead, discretionary spend and capital expenditures. These measures are likely to have had helped the company generate strong cash flows.

The company is also likely to have gained from increasing adoption of the Opteon platform. It is witnessing higher demand for Opteon in mobile applications.

Chemours is likely to have benefited from improved demand for refrigerants, especially in the automotive sector on a rebound in automotive OEM production rates. Also, demand recovery of architectural coatings, laminates and plastics markets in its Titanium Technologies segment is expected to have helped the company in the said quarter.

However, lower demand in fluoropolymer products is expected to have hurt volumes in the fourth quarter. The company is also facing headwinds in the Chemical Solutions segment that saw lower prices and volumes in the third quarter due to mining operation shutdowns by customers in Latin America and demand softness in mining solutions in the wake of the pandemic. Some volume pressure is likely to have continued in the to-be-reported quarter.

Zacks Model

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Chemours this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.

Earnings ESP: Earnings ESP for Chemours is 0.00%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings is currently pegged at 36 cents. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: Chemours carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

The Chemours Company Price and EPS Surprise

The Chemours Company price-eps-surprise | The Chemours Company Quote

