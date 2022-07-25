Chemours (CC) to Post Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

The Chemours Company CC is set to release second-quarter 2022 results after the bell on Jul 28. It is likely to have gained from higher customer adoption of the Opteon platform, favorable prices and efforts to reduce costs. However, a weaker automotive production is likely to have affected its quarterly performance. The company is expected to have faced some headwinds from raw material cost inflation and ore constraints in the quarter.

The company beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in three of the last four quarters, while missing once. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 28.7%, on average. The company posted an earnings surprise of 58.7% in the last reported quarter.

Chemours’ shares have increased 3.9% in the past year against a 12.2% decline of the industry.



Let’s see how things are shaping up for this announcement.

What Do Estimates Say?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Chemours’ second-quarter revenues is currently pegged at $1,819 million, suggesting an increase of about 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues in the Chemical Solutions unit is pegged at $33.4 million, calling for a roughly 64.5% decline year over year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues in the Titanium Technologies division is pegged at $933 million, suggesting a rise of 8.6% year over year. The same for the Advanced Performance Materials unit is pinned at $431 million, reflecting an 11.9% sequential increase.

The consensus estimate for revenues for the Thermal & Specialized Solutions segment stands at $444 million, indicating a 4.5% sequential increase.

Some Factors at Play

Chemours is likely to have benefited from cost-management actions inthe second quarter. It has undertaken various measures to cut costs like reducing overhead and discretionary spending. The company’s cost, productivity and operational improvement actions across its businesses are likely to have supported margins.These measures are likely to have helped the company generate strong cash flows and margins in the quarter to be reported.

The company’s margins are also expected to have been driven by implemented price raises for certain products.Its Thermal & Specialized Solutions segment is also likely to have benefited from strong demand for refrigerants across most regions.

The company is likely to have gained from the increasing adoption of the Opteon platform in the quarter. It is witnessing higher demand for Opteon in mobile and stationary applications. Volumes in the Titanium Technologies division are also likely to have been driven by steady demand across all end markets and geographies.

However, Chemours is likely to have faced headwinds from weaker automotive production due to the global semiconductor shortage. Subdued auto build rates might have affected volumes in the secondquarter.

The company has been facing headwinds from global logistics and supply chain issues. It is being challenged by raw material cost inflation due to supply constraints. Some impact from these headwinds is likely to have persisted in the to-be-reported quarter. The company’s volumes are also likely to have been impacted due to ore constraints.

Zacks Model

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Chemours this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.

Earnings ESP: Earnings ESP for Chemours is +0.00%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings is currently pegged at $1.42. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: Chemours carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

