Chemours (CC) to Divest Glycolic Acid Business to PureTech

The Chemours Company CC agreed to sell its Glycolic Acid business to PureTech Scientific Inc. for $137 million in cash. PureTech Scientific is a company founded and backed by Iron Path Capital, a private equity firm focused on lower-middle market investments in the specialty industrial and healthcare sectors.



PureTech Scientific is positioning itself to become a leader in organic synthesis of ultra-high purity alpha hydroxy acids for the Life Sciences and Specialty Chemical industries with this acquisition. Subject to regulatory clearances and other normal closing conditions, the transaction is scheduled to close by the third quarter of 2023.



Chemours' Glycolic Acid portfolio contains technical and cosmetic grades that can be used in a variety of applications. As ardent stewards of these brands, the company believes that the portfolio complements PureTech Scientific's growth strategy, which is reflected in the terms of the agreement.



Shares of Chemours have lost 20.2% over the past year compared with the 8.5% decline of its industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

In April, the company reiterated its guidance for adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow for 2023. It anticipates adjusted EBITDA for 2023 to be between $1.20 billion and $1.30 billion. It also expects free cash flow of more than $350 million, including about $400 million in capital expenditures.

