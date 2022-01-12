Chemours (CC) Stock Up 32% in a Year: What's Driving It?

The Chemours Company’s CC shares have shot up 31.7% over the past year. The company has also outperformed its industry’s rise of 6.1% over the same time frame. It has also topped the S&P 500’s 22.9% rise over the same period.



Let’s dive into the factors behind this chemical maker’s stock price appreciation.

What’s Favoring CC?

Chemours, a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock, is benefiting from a rebound in demand from the coronavirus-induced downturn, strong execution and its cost-reduction and pricing actions. The company is seeing demand revival across its end markets and regions on the global macroeconomic recovery. Strong market demand is contributing to higher volumes and improved pricing.



The company’s Thermal & Specialized Solutions segment is benefiting from strong demand in refrigerants across most regions. It is also witnessing strong adoption of the Opteon platform in all markets amid headwinds from semiconductor supply-chain disruptions that are affecting automotive demand. Chemours remains committed toward driving Opteon adoption.



Chemours is also gaining from its efforts to reduce costs. It is undertaking actions to cut costs by reducing overhead, discretionary spend and capital expenditures. The company’s cost-reduction program along with its productivity and operational improvement actions across its businesses are expected to support its margins. It is also taking appropriate pricing measures to counter higher costs partly due to supply chain issues and raw material inflation.



The company also remains focused on boosting its cash flows and returning value to shareholders. It generated strong free cash flow of $244 million in the third quarter of 2021. Chemours expects to generate free cash flow of more than $500 million for full-year 2021 and return the majority of this to its shareholders through dividend and share repurchases.

