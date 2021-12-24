Chemours (CC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Chemours (CC) closed the most recent trading day at $31.72, moving -1.4% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.62%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.55%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.03%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the chemical company had lost 2.46% over the past month. This has lagged the Basic Materials sector's gain of 0.31% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.87% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Chemours as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.88, up 44.26% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.49 billion, up 14.67% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.06 per share and revenue of $6.22 billion, which would represent changes of +105.05% and +26.23%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Chemours. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.08% higher. Chemours is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Chemours is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 7.81. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.1.

Also, we should mention that CC has a PEG ratio of 0.22. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Chemical - Diversified industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.15 as of yesterday's close.

The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

