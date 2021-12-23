Chemours (CC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Chemours (CC) closed the most recent trading day at $31.72, moving -1.4% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.62%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.55%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.03%.

Heading into today, shares of the chemical company had lost 1.08% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's loss of 0.06% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.39% in that time.

Chemours will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Chemours is projected to report earnings of $0.88 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 44.26%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.49 billion, up 14.67% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.06 per share and revenue of $6.22 billion, which would represent changes of +105.05% and +26.23%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Chemours. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.08% higher. Chemours currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, Chemours currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.92. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.96.

Investors should also note that CC has a PEG ratio of 0.23 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. CC's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.15 as of yesterday's close.

The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 81, putting it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

