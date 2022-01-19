Chemours (CC) Stock Moves -0.25%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Chemours (CC) closed at $35.54, marking a -0.25% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.97%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.96%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.23%.

Coming into today, shares of the chemical company had gained 11.48% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector gained 5.24%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.78%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Chemours as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 10, 2022. On that day, Chemours is projected to report earnings of $0.87 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 42.62%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.49 billion, up 14.67% from the prior-year quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Chemours should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.29% lower. Chemours is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Chemours currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.2. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13.3, which means Chemours is trading at a discount to the group.

Investors should also note that CC has a PEG ratio of 0.3 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. CC's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.14 as of yesterday's close.

The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 84, which puts it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +25.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.