Chemours (CC) Stock Hits 52-Week High: What's Driving It?

Shares of The Chemours Company CC scaled a fresh 52-week high of $37.69 on Jun 2, before closing the session at $37.14.

The company, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has a market cap of around $6.2 billion.

The stock has surged 151% in the past year compared with 54.2% rise of the industry.

What’s Driving Chemours?

Chemours is benefiting from higher demand for Opteon in mobile applications, strong execution and cost-cutting measures.

Chemours’ adjusted earnings of 71 cents per share in the first quarter topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 68 cents. In its last earnings call, the company stated that it expects adjusted EBITDA in the band of $1-$1.15 billion in 2021. It also sees adjusted earnings per share between $2.84 and $3.56 for the year, up from the prior view of $2.40 and $3.12. The company also expects free cash flow of more than $450 million for the year.

Earnings estimates for Chemours have also been going up in the past two months. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2021 has increased around 11%, while the same for second-quarter 2021 has gone up 32.8%. The favorable estimate revisions instill investors’ optimism in the stock.

Chemours is benefiting from increasing adoption of the Opteon platform and growing applications of fluoropolymers, especially in automotive, electronics and energy end-markets. The company remains is committed toward driving Opteon adoption. The company is seeing higher demand for Opteon in mobile applications.

The company also stands to gain from its efforts to reduce costs. It is undertaking actions to cut costs by reducing overhead, discretionary spend and capital expenditures. The company, in 2020, benefited from its $160-million cost-management program aimed toward enhancing financial flexibility.

The company’s cost-reduction program along with its productivity and operational improvement actions across its businesses are also expected to support margins in 2021.

