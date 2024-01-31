Chemours (CC) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Chemours Co (Symbol: CC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $30.71, changing hands as low as $30.27 per share. Chemours Co shares are currently trading off about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CC's low point in its 52 week range is $22.88 per share, with $39.05 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $30.21.

