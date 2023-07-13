Chemours (CC) Scales 52-Week High: What's Driving the Stock?

The Chemours Company CC shares touched a fresh 52-week high of $38.84 on Jul 12, before closing at $38.32.

In the past year, CC has gained 21.1% compared with the industry’s 15.8% rise in the same period.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Opteon Adoption, Cost Reductions Drive Growth

Chemours is experiencing significant benefits from effective execution, cost-reduction initiatives and strategic pricing actions. One particular area of strength is its Thermal & Specialized Solutions segment, which is witnessing robust demand for refrigerants. The adoption of the Opteon platform has been strong, resulting in a 10% increase in volumes in the first quarter of 2023.

Chemours remains dedicated to driving Opteon adoption, which is bolstering sales in this segment. Furthermore, higher prices in the Thermal & Specialized Solutions segment and the Titanium Technologies division are contributing to revenue growth.

The company's focus on cost reduction is yielding positive results. Its comprehensive cost-reduction program, coupled with productivity enhancements and operational improvements across its various businesses, is expected to support margin expansion throughout 2023. Chemours is also implementing strategic pricing measures to offset the impact of raw material cost inflation.

Furthermore, in June, Chemours, DuPont and Corteva reached an agreement in principle to settle all PFAS-related drinking water claims made by public water systems serving the majority of the U.S. population. The companies have agreed to set up a settlement fund of $1.185 billion, with Chemours contributing 50% and DuPont and Corteva collectively contributing the remaining 50%. This settlement has alleviated concerns surrounding Chemours' stock and resolved a significant issue for the company.

The Chemours Company Price and Consensus

The Chemours Company price-consensus-chart | The Chemours Company Quote

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Chemours currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

