Chemours (CC) Prices Offering Of $800M Senior Notes Due 2028

The Chemours Company CC announced the pricing of earlier-announced private offering of $800 million in total principal amount of 5.75% senior unsecured notes due 2028, which are exempted from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933. Subject to customary closing conditions, the company expects the offering to close on or about Nov 27.

The notes will be treated as Chemours' senior unsecured obligations. Further, the notes will be guaranteed by some of its subsidiaries. Chemours intends to employ the net proceeds along with cash on hand to fund the purchase price as well as unpaid and accrued interest for any and all of its outstanding 6.625% senior notes due 2023. Also, it plans to fund the redemption price for any existing 2023 notes along with accrued and unpaid interest that remain outstanding post completion or termination of the offer.

Chemours’ shares are up 17% in the past year compared with a 1.2% rise recorded by its industry.

The company’s adjusted earnings came in at 47 cents per share in the third quarter, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 32 cents.

Total revenues declined around 11% year over year to $1,233 million. Nevertheless, it beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,172.1 million.

Chemours stated that it is well placed to create sustained value as the economy recovers. It aims to cut costs by $160 million and capital expenditures by nearly $125 million in 2020.

