Chemours (CC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Chemours (CC) closed at $29.43 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.82% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.48%.

Coming into today, shares of the chemical company had gained 6.84% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector gained 5.07%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.46%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from CC as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be November 4, 2021. In that report, analysts expect CC to post earnings of $0.97 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 106.38%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.64 billion, up 32.87% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.69 per share and revenue of $6.12 billion. These totals would mark changes of +86.36% and +24.07%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for CC. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. CC currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that CC has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.92 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.31.

Meanwhile, CC's PEG ratio is currently 0.27. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Chemical - Diversified stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.21 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 172, which puts it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

