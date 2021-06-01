Chemours' (CC) Opteon XL41 Selected by Johnson Controls

The Chemours Company CC has been chosen by Johnson Controls International plc to provide Opteon XL41 (R-454B) refrigerant for its residential and commercial HVAC products, as well as its air-cooled scroll chiller applications.

Chemours’ Opteon XL41 is a non-ozone depleting refrigerant that reduces the global warming potential (GWP), which is energy-efficient and lowers charge size when compared to the R-410A refrigerant. It enables a reduction in carbon emission in manufacturing and is a smart option ensuring the optimal balance of long-term performance, safety and viability in future air conditioners.

In this regard, Johnson Controls’ decision bears testimony to its commitment to addressing climate change and also sustainability goals to phase out the use of high GWP refrigerants, riding on the back of a similar decision made by the HVAC industry.

Chemours is keen on assisting Johnson Controls in meeting its client needs by providing the avant-garde, low-GWP refrigerant solution. The company is dedicated to partnering with the broader HVACR community with technologies that allow them to function sustainably and minimize environmental impact by bringing down the use of hydrofluorocarbons (HFC) in the United States. It is also renowned for commercializing and driving the adoption of next-generation refrigerants in the HVAC industry and providing low GWP refrigerant solutions.

Johnson Controls noted that among several low-GWP alternatives, Opteon XL41 was evaluated to be the best-in-class option with regard to key metrics of safety, capacity, efficiency, reliability, availability and longevity. Hopefully, this decision will be a step toward helping its customers achieve a 16% reduction in emission by 2030.

Shares of Chemours have surged 164.8% in a year compared with the industry’s rise of 59.4%. The estimated earnings growth rate for the company for the current year is pegged at 51.5%.

Chemours’ top line increased around 10% year over year to $1,436 million in the first quarter, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,383.4 million. Adjusted earnings of 71 cents per share also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 68 cents.

Chemours expects adjusted EBITDA between $1-$1.15 billion for 2021. It also now sees adjusted earnings per share between $2.84 and $3.56 for the year, up from the prior view of $2.40-$3.12. The company also expects a free cash flow of more than $450 million for the year.

