Chemours (CC) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Chemours (CC) closed at $24.50, marking a +1.66% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.97% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.88%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.24%.

Heading into today, shares of the chemical company had lost 29.9% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's loss of 13.23% and the S&P 500's loss of 9.93% in that time.

Chemours will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Chemours is projected to report earnings of $1.16 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 8.66%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.77 billion, up 5.44% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.23 per share and revenue of $7.11 billion, which would represent changes of +30.75% and +11.97%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Chemours. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 6.48% lower. Chemours is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Chemours is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 4.61. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 8.29, which means Chemours is trading at a discount to the group.

Meanwhile, CC's PEG ratio is currently 0.41. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Chemical - Diversified was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.24 at yesterday's closing price.

The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 168, putting it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



