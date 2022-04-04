Chemours (CC) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Chemours (CC) closed at $32.32, marking a +0.19% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.81%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.3%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.37%.

Coming into today, shares of the chemical company had gained 27.86% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector gained 11.08%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.64%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Chemours as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Chemours is projected to report earnings of $0.90 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 26.76%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.54 billion, up 7.04% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.51 per share and revenue of $6.67 billion, which would represent changes of +12.75% and +5.15%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Chemours should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Chemours is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note Chemours's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 7.15. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.19.

Meanwhile, CC's PEG ratio is currently 0.56. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Chemical - Diversified stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.92 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 175, putting it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

