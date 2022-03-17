Chemours (CC) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Chemours (CC) closed at $29.17, marking a +1.14% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.24% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.23%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.15%.

Coming into today, shares of the chemical company had lost 7.59% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector gained 2.36%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.45%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Chemours as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Chemours to post earnings of $0.90 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 26.76%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.54 billion, up 7.04% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.51 per share and revenue of $6.67 billion, which would represent changes of +12.75% and +5.15%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Chemours. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Chemours is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Chemours has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.39 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.21.

Also, we should mention that CC has a PEG ratio of 0.5. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Chemical - Diversified stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.96 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 150, putting it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

