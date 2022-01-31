Chemours (CC) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Chemours (CC) closed at $32.71 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.74% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.89% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.17%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.73%.

Coming into today, shares of the chemical company had lost 3.25% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector lost 4%, while the S&P 500 lost 7.36%.

Chemours will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 10, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.87, up 42.62% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.49 billion, up 14.67% from the prior-year quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Chemours should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.58% higher within the past month. Chemours is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Chemours has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.47 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.31.

Investors should also note that CC has a PEG ratio of 0.28 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Chemical - Diversified industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.09 as of yesterday's close.

The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 100, putting it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

