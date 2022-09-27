Chemours (CC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Chemours (CC) closed the most recent trading day at $24.10, moving +0.67% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.21%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.43%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.03%.

Coming into today, shares of the chemical company had lost 32.34% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector lost 14.2%, while the S&P 500 lost 9.7%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Chemours as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Chemours to post earnings of $1.16 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 8.66%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.77 billion, up 5.44% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.23 per share and revenue of $7.11 billion, which would represent changes of +30.75% and +11.97%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Chemours. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.48% lower. Chemours currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Chemours is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.58. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 8.39, which means Chemours is trading at a discount to the group.

It is also worth noting that CC currently has a PEG ratio of 0.41. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. CC's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.22 as of yesterday's close.

The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 161, which puts it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



