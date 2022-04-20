Chemours (CC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Chemours (CC) closed at $35.65, marking a +0.85% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.06%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.72%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.47%.

Coming into today, shares of the chemical company had gained 15.75% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector gained 5.04%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.17%.

Chemours will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 2, 2022. On that day, Chemours is projected to report earnings of $0.92 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 29.58%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.54 billion, up 7.04% from the year-ago period.

CC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.50 per share and revenue of $6.7 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +12.5% and +5.57%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Chemours. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.28% lower. Chemours currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Chemours's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 7.86. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.94, so we one might conclude that Chemours is trading at a discount comparatively.

Investors should also note that CC has a PEG ratio of 0.61 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Chemical - Diversified was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.89 at yesterday's closing price.

The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 168, which puts it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

