Chemours (CC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Chemours (CC) closed the most recent trading day at $27.28, moving +1.83% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.57%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 2.05%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.61%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from CC as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 11, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.36, down 35.71% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.25 billion, down 7.57% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for CC. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.55% higher. CC is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, CC is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 10.07. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.23.

The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 48, which puts it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

