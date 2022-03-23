Chemours (CC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Chemours (CC) closed at $30.55 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.03% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.23%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.29%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.34%.

Heading into today, shares of the chemical company had gained 6.75% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's gain of 10.68% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 5.04% in that time.

Chemours will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.90, up 26.76% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.54 billion, up 7.04% from the prior-year quarter.

CC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.51 per share and revenue of $6.67 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +12.75% and +5.15%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Chemours. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Chemours is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Chemours's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 6.77. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.29.

We can also see that CC currently has a PEG ratio of 0.53. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Chemical - Diversified was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.99 at yesterday's closing price.

The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 155, putting it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.