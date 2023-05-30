Chemours (CC) Extends Capacity to Meet Customers' Needs

The Chemours Company CC recently announced a capacity investment in its Opteon 1100 foam blowing agent and Opteon SF33 specialty fluid, both of which have a low global warming potential (GWP). The expansion will triple the capacity of the ultra-low GWP hydrofluoroolefin (HFO) solution, allowing customers and value chain partners to satisfy the rising demand for HFO-1336mzzZ-based fluids.



Chemours has agreed to produce an additional amount of HFO-1336mzzZ in a deal with Zhejiang Juhua Group, Ltd. It anticipates that startup will commence in late 2025, with full-scale production beginning in early 2026. Zhejiang Juhua Group, Ltd. manufactures and sells fluorochemical materials, fine fluorochemicals, basic chemicals, fertilizers and pesticides, as well as other chemical goods.



Access to this technology can help achieve both sustainability and performance targets across construction, electronics, appliances, vital cleaning, carrier fluid and many other applications as consumers and regulators worldwide seek step-change reductions in CO2 emissions, CC noted.



Chemours offers a portfolio of HFO-1336mzzZ-based products that are more environmentally friendly than non-HFO alternatives. Thermal and shelf-life stability, nonflammability, a low boiling point and formulation flexibility are all advantages of these products. Furthermore, the chemical formulation offers foam producers increased insulating value, more precise application control and a broader application window.



The company, on its first-quarter call, reiterated its guidance for adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow for 2023. It anticipates adjusted EBITDA for the year to be between $1.20 and $1.30 billion and free cash flow of more than $350 million, including about $400 million in capital expenditures.

