Chemours (CC) Evaluates Capacity Investments for Hydrogen Economy

The Chemours Company CC announced that it is exploring capacity investments to support its growing Hydrogen Economy business. The higher ionomers capacity would support demand growth within water electrolysis and fuel cell technology.

Chemours is considering potential locations in the United States and Europe, looking to local community engagement and collaboration. It continues to set the standard in responsible production. The capacity will help it advance its goal to continue transitioning the portfolio to sustainable offerings that make a specific contribution to achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

The capacity investment is expected to be focused on ionomers which support the Nafion platform, known for unparalleled performance and durability. Nafion ion exchange membranes offer a clean energy solution by creating green hydrogen from renewable power through water electrolysis.

Chemours, in its last earnings call, stated that it sees adjusted EBITDA in the range of $1.475-$1.575 billion for 2022, up from $1.3-$1.425 billion expected earlier.

Free cash flow for 2022 is now forecast to be more than $550 million, up from the $500 million expected earlier.

Chemours currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

