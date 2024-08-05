Chemours (CC) Earnings Miss, Revenues Beat Estimates in Q2

The Chemours Company CC logged profits of $70 million or 46 cents per share in second-quarter 2024. This compares to a loss of $376 million or $2.52 in the year-ago quarter.

Barring one-time items, earnings came in at 38 cents. It missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 66 cents.

The company reported net sales of $1,538 million in the first quarter, down nearly 6.4% year over year and beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,537.9. This downside reflected a 1% increase in volume, offset by a 6% decline in price — with portfolio and currency impacts each posing a slight 1% headwind.

Segment Highlights

The Titanium Technologies division recorded revenues of $673 million for the quarter, reflecting a 5% decline compared to the previous year. This was below our estimate of $680.1 million. This decrease in net sales was driven by a 7% decline in price and a 1% impact from currency fluctuations, partially offset by a 3% increase in volume.

In the Thermal & Specialized Solutions segment, revenues experienced a 2% year-over-year decline, reaching $513 million in the reported quarter. This was below our estimate of $523.3 million. The downside was mainly due to a 4% drop in price, partially offset by a 2% increase in volume, with the currency impact remaining flat.

Revenues in the Advanced Performance Materials unit amounted to $339 million, down 12% year over year. It was above our estimate of $336.9 million. The downtick was primarily caused by reductions in price, volume and currency of 7%, 4% and 1%, respectively.

Financials

Chemours ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $604 million, down around 36% year over year. Long-term debt was $3,951 million, up roughly 10% year over year.

Cash used in operating activities was $620 million in the reported quarter.

Outlook

CC forecasts a low to mid-single-digit sequential decline in net sales for the third quarter, primarily due to the continued effects of the unplanned downtime at its Altamira, Mexico manufacturing site in TT during the second quarter. The downtick is also influenced by seasonal fluctuations in refrigerant demand and weaker Freon refrigerants pricing in TSS as well as a modest recovery in APM. Despite these challenges, the company projects continued strong adoption of Opteon refrigerants, anticipating double-digit year-over-year growth, along with robust year-over-year performance in APM's Performance Solutions portfolio.

In addition, the company expects a high-single-digit sequential decline in Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter, which reflects $15-$20 million in costs related to the unplanned shutdown at Altamira. However, corporate expenses are anticipated to fall sequentially as efforts around controls remediation continue, with the majority of these costs concentrated in the first half of the year.

Price Performance

Shares of Chemours are down 43.8% in the past year compared with the industry’s fall of 9%.



