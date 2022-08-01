Chemours (CC) Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates in Q2

The Chemours Company CC posted a profit of $201 million or $1.26 per share in the second quarter of 2022, up from a profit of $66 million or 39 cents in the year-ago quarter.



Barring one-time items, earnings came in at $1.89 per share for the reported quarter, topping the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.42. Our estimate for the quarter was $1.43.



Net sales rose around 16% year over year to $1,915 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,818.7 million. The figure also compares to our estimate of $1,821.1 million.



Prices contributed favorably to the top line growth in the quarter. The company, however, faced volume and currency headwinds in the reported quarter. Prices rose 23% while volumes fell 1%.

Segment Highlights

The Titanium Technologies division logged revenues of $968 million in the quarter, up 13% year over year. This compares to the consensus estimate of $974.2 million and our estimate of $895.5 million. Volumes fell 8% year over year while prices increased 23%. Volumes were driven by ore supply challenges. Prices rose on the back of strong demand for Ti-Pure pigment.



Revenues in the Thermal & Specialized Solutions segment went up 52% year over year to $518 million in the reported quarter. This compares to the consensus estimate of $416.2 million and our estimate of $428.4 million. Volumes increased 15% year over year on continued adoption of Opteon refrigerants and other specialized solutions. Price contributed 39% to the division’s sales growth.



Revenues in the Advanced Performance Materials unit were $401 million, up roughly 11% year over year. This compares to the consensus estimate of $416.5 million and our estimate of $463.4 million. Price contributed 15% to the sales growth. Volumes fell 1% due to supply chain challenges and reduced demand in non-strategic end markets.



Chemours completed the sale of its Mining Solutions business to Draslovka in late 2021. The remaining Chemical Solutions business in the Other segment recorded sales of $28 million in the second quarter. This compares to the consensus estimate of $35.3 million and our estimate of $33.8 million.

Financials

Chemours ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $1,248 million, up roughly 10% year over year. Long-term debt was $3,656 million, down around 8% year over year.



Cash provided by operating activities was $291 million for the reported quarter, up around 14% from the year-ago quarter.



The company repurchased $128 million of common stock during the quarter, resulting in total share repurchases of $272 million in the first half of 2022.

Outlook

Chemours now sees adjusted EBITDA at the top end of its guidance range of $1.475-$1.575 billion for 2022.



Free cash flow for 2022 is now forecast to be more than $600 million, up from more than $550 million it expected earlier.

Price Performance

Shares of Chemours have gained 6.2% in the past year, outperforming the industry’s decline of 8%.



