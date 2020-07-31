Chemours (CC) Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates in Q2
The Chemours Company CC logged a profit of $24 million or 15 cents per share in the second quarter of 2020, down from a profit of $96 million or 57 cents per share a year ago.
Adjusted earnings were 18 cents per share for the quarter, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 9 cents.
Total revenues fell around 22% year over year to $1,093 million. The company saw lower volumes across all segments in the quarter. However, revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,077.5 million.
Segment Highlights
Revenues in the Fluoroproducts segment fell roughly 26% year over year to $523 million in the reported quarter. The decline was caused by the impacts of the coronavirus outbreak on global automotive original equipment manufacturers and industrial end-markets.
Revenues in the Chemical Solutions unit were $82 million, down 37% year over year. The company saw lower volumes in the quarter mainly due to coronavirus-related mine closures. Average prices also fell due to regional customer mix.
Revenues in the Titanium Technologies division were $488 million, down around 14% from the prior-year quarter. The decline was attributable to lower volumes resulting from weaker demand, mainly in Europe, Latin America and Asia. Average selling prices also fell on a year-over-year basis.
Financials
Chemours ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $1,031 million, up roughly 64% year over year. Long-term debt was $4,327 million, up around 3% year over year.
Cash provided by operating activities was $111 million in the quarter while free cash flow was $50 million.
Outlook
Chemours noted that although its outlook for the second half is improving, it remains uncertain. The company remains focused on executing its short-term response plan and long-term strategy amid the uncertainties. The company aims to cut costs by $160 million and capital expenditure by roughly $125 million in 2020.
Price Performance
Chemours’ shares are down 0.9% in the past year compared with a 3.5% decline recorded by its industry.
Chemours currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
