Chemours (CC) Down 4.5% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Chemours (CC). Shares have lost about 4.5% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

But investors have to be wondering, will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Chemours due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its latest earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

Chemours' Q1 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Miss

Chemours reported a net loss of $29 million or 19 cents per share for the first quarter of 2026. This compares unfavorably with the year-ago quarter’s net loss of $5 million or 3 cents per share.

Barring one-time items, earnings were 5 cents per share, which topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 5 cents.

The company reported first-quarter net sales of $1,381 million, reflecting a 1% increase from the previous-year quarter. However, the figure missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,402.6 million. Net sales were primarily aided by a 2% increase in price and a 3% favorable currency impact, partly offset by a 4% decrease in volumes.

Adjusted EBITDA rose 2% year over year to $169 million for the quarter. The increase was driven by higher pricing, favorable currency and other income, which more than offset higher costs and lower sales volumes in the APM and TT segments.

Segment Highlights

The TT division recorded revenues of $559 million in the first quarter, marking a 6% decrease from the previous year. The figure beat our estimate of $543.3 million. This downside was primarily due to a 7% decline in volumes globally and a 2% decrease in pricing, partly offset by a 3% favorable currency impact.

In the TSS segment, revenues saw a 22% year-over-year increase, reaching $568 million in the reported quarter. The figure was almost in line with our estimate of $568.3 million. Net sales growth was mainly driven by an 11% increase in price and a 9% rise in volume, with a 2% currency tailwind. Increased pricing was primarily driven by automotive Freon Refrigerant sales in North America.

Volume growth was supported by the continued transition to Opteon Refrigerants as well as automotive Freon Refrigerant sales in North America.

Revenues in the APM unit amounted to $243 million, which declined 17% year over year. The figure missed our estimate of $256.5 million. The downside was mainly caused by a 19% decrease in volume and a 1% decline in price, partly offset by a 3% favorable currency impact. The volume decline was primarily due to sales constraints from the Washington Works plant outage in the first quarter and the closure of the Advanced Materials SPS Capstone line, completed in the third quarter of 2025.

Financials

Operating cash usage in the first quarter was $44 million compared with $112 million in the year-ago quarter, reflecting improvements in net working capital performance. Capital expenditures were $49 million compared with $84 million in the prior-year quarter. Free cash flow reflected a usage of $93 million compared with $196 million in the first quarter of 2025.

As of March 31, 2026, Chemours had consolidated gross debt of $4.2 billion. Debt, net of $563 million in unrestricted cash and cash equivalents, was $3.6 billion. Total liquidity was $1.5 billion.

Outlook

For the second quarter, the company expects consolidated net sales to increase in the range of 15-20% sequentially, driven by favorable seasonal trends. Consolidated adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $220-$250 million. Corporate expenses are expected to be roughly $45-$50 million. The company also expects capital expenditures of around $50 million and free cash flow of at least $100 million.

Chemours expects Thermal & Specialized Solutions’ net sales to increase sequentially in the low-to-mid-teens percentage range in the second quarter. Adjusted EBITDA is projected to be between $210 million and $225 million.

Titanium Technologies’ net sales are expected to increase sequentially in the mid-to-high-teens percentage range, driven by seasonal volume strength and a favorable mix for TiO2 pigment. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $40-$50 million.

Advanced Performance Materials’ net sales are expected to rise sequentially in the low-to-high-thirties percentage range, driven by a return to normal operating levels at the Washington Works facility. Adjusted EBITDA for APM is expected to be between $12 million and $18 million.

For 2026, Chemours continues to expect net sales to grow in the range of 3-5% year over year. Adjusted EBITDA is projected in the range of $800-$900 million. Capital expenditures are expected in the range of $275-$325 million, with free cash flow conversion above 20%.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

It turns out, estimates revision have trended downward during the past month.

The consensus estimate has shifted -24.02% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

Currently, Chemours has a nice Growth Score of B, though it is lagging a lot on the Momentum Score front with an F. However, the stock was allocated a score of B on the value side, putting it in the second quintile for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of B. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. It's no surprise Chemours has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). We expect a below average return from the stock in the next few months.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.