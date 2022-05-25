Chemours (CC) Declares New Process for APA Grade Viton Production

The Chemours Company CC recently announced an industry-leading sustainable process innovation to manufacture Advanced Polymer Architecture (“APA”) grade Viton fluoroelastomers, without using a fluorinated polymerization aid.

Chemours now has the potential to produce the complete Viton fluoroelastomers portfolio using a non-fluorinated surfactant. The company maintains its leadership in the fluoroelastomer process and product development with this new technology and prior innovations.

Viton APA grade fluoroelastomers facilitate products and applications essential for several markets, including transportation, advanced electronics, industrial manufacturing and oil and gas. The designers and engineers identify the high performance of Viton APA grade fluoroelastomers for their capability to be durable while retaining flexibility, strength and shape in the most extreme environments.

Chemours stated that this new process to produce APA grade Viton fluoroelastomers without fluorinated polymerization aid builds upon its legacy of product innovation and industry leadership. The company noted that it continues to look for opportunities to enable better, safer, more reliable and more sustainable solutions while meeting customer and market needs.

Chemours, in its last earnings call, stated that it sees adjusted EBITDA in the range of $1.475-$1.575 billion for 2022, up from $1.3-$1.425 billion expected earlier.

Free cash flow for 2022 is now forecast to be more than $550 million, up from the $500 million expected earlier.

Chemours currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

