Chemours (CC) Adds Glyclean D to its Glycolic Acid Portfolio

The Chemours Company CC recently launched Glyclean D, which is a proven, broad-spectrum disinfectant and cleaner, registered with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. It deactivates the SARS-CoV-2 virus besides other viruses and bacteria.



Glyclean D is nonflammable, low in corrosiveness, and has anti-microbial properties, making it suitable for household and institutional cleaning applications, including removing soap scum and hard water deposits. Its biodegradable nature makes it environment-friendly.



Presently, Glyclean D products are available to meet the regional requirements in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Latin American.



Chemours is optimistic about adding new products to its portfolio and remains committed to working with its customers so that they are able to deliver more innovative products in the future.



Chemours shares have grown 39.9% over the past year compared with the industry’s 22.2% rise. The company’s estimated earnings growth rate for the current year is pegged at 105.1%.

In the third quarter of 2021, Chemours reported earnings of $1.27 per share, topping the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 99 cents. The company’s revenues were $1,680 million in the quarter, which jumped 36% year over year and topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,638 million.



Chemours, in its third-quarter call, raised expectations for full-year 2021 on the back of its strong third-quarter performance. It now sees adjusted EBITDA within the range of $1,300-$1,340 million compared with the prior guidance in the top end of the $1,100-$1,250 million range.



The company also expects adjusted earnings per share in the band of $3.93-$4.13 compared with the prior guidance in the top end of the $2.84-$3.56 range.



Free cash flow for 2021 is now forecast to be more than $500 million, up from prior guidance of above $450 million.

Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

Chemours currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Other top-ranked stocks in the basic materials space are Dow Inc. DOW, flaunting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and Univar Solutions Inc. UNVR, and Celanese Corporation CE, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Dow has an expected earnings growth rate of 447% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings for the current year has been revised 8.7% upward over the past 60 days.



Dow beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in all the four trailing quarters. The company pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 14.12%, on average. Its shares have also gained around 5.9% over a year.



Univar has an expected earnings growth rate of 55.2% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year has been revised around 9% upward over the past 60 days.



Univar beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in all of the four trailing quarters. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 24.1%, on average. Its shares have also rallied around 58.5% over a year.



Celanese has an expected earnings growth rate of 139.7% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year has been revised 9.1% upward over the last 60 days.



Celanese beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in all of the four trailing quarters. The company pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 12.7%, on average. Its shares have also rallied around 27% over a year.

