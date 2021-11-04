Chemour Lifts FY Outlook

(RTTNews) - Detroit-based chemicals company The Chemours Company (CC), raised its full-year earnings guidance after the company posted a better profit in the third quarter. The forecast for earnings before taxes is in the range of $1,300 million and $1,340, raised from the prior forecast in the range of $1,100 million to $1,250 million. The company expects the earnings to be between $3.93 and $4.13 per share for the full year. In the prior guidance, the forecast was in the range of $2.84 to $3.56 per share. On average, 12 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the earnings to be $3.67 for the same term. President and CEO Mark Newman said, "Our strong top line, bottom line and cash results in the quarter demonstrate the strength of this business and the progress we are making towards better quality of earnings and higher shareholder returns." The stock is trading at $31.98, 8% higher in the after-hours market after closing at $29.52 during the regular hours.

